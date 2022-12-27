United States: the lottery jackpot reached US$ 565 million

The accumulated millionaire of the American lottery Mega Millions, has become the sixth largest in game historybecause whoever wins the jackpot in the game this Tuesday, would take 565 million dollars before taxes.

Mega Millions is one of the largest lotteries in the United States, covering 44 of the 50 US states. Since 2002 it has established itself as one of the largest prizes awarded in the country, since its minimum jackpot is 40 million dollars.

the latest winners

Two people matched five of the six winning numbers last draw and claimed the second-highest prize, however last October two tickets matched the winning number and split the then-$502 million prize.

This figure does not compare to the June winner in the state of Illinois, who took around 1.340 million dollars and became the second largest prize awarded by the lottery.

The actual prize (after tax)

The aforementioned prize, won in Illinois, which was announced for 1.340 million dollars, does not actually deliver that figure to the winner, since a large part goes to taxes. The winners of that ticket actually took 780.5 million dollars.

The largest prize awarded in the United States was $1.54 billion in 2018 with a ticket purchased in South Carolina. The odds of winning the lottery with a prize of this magnitude is one in 302 million.

