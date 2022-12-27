He was shocked, the Germania volunteer who took a walk across the Noord sports park on Boxing Day. A large part of field 3 (‘the training field’) looked as it normally only looks after a hotseknotsbegonia match in the pouring rain. Potholes and mud heaps everywhere. Little was left of the fine turf where the second, third and girls teams normally train and play matches.
In a hurry, the help of the home gardener is called in. He can come and assess the damage a day later. But when the green management company arrives on Tuesday, the havoc caused appears to have already increased.
