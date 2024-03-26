United States | The judge in the embezzlement case limited Trump's right to comment

Trump may not publicly criticize, for example, potential witnesses, prosecutors, legal personnel or potential jurors.

A New York judge has ordered the former President of the United States For Donald Trump partial limitation of the right to comment in connection with the bribery trial.

According to the so-called gag order issued by the judge, Trump is not allowed to publicly criticize, among other things, potential witnesses, prosecutors, legal staff or potential jurors.

The case is related to so-called cheating money paid to a porn star during the 2016 presidential election. Trump is alleged to have committed numerous accounting crimes while hiding the payments.

The criminal trial is scheduled to begin on April 15.