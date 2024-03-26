The Polish Armed Forces announced the unexpected death of General Marczak

The operational command of the Armed Forces (AF) of Poland stated on its page on the social network X about the sudden death of Brigadier General Adam Marczak. The report notes that the officer's death was due to natural causes.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Brigadier General Adam Marczak, Chief of Staff of the EU Operational Command Althea in Mons, died on Tuesday 26 March 2024,” the publication said. It is clarified that the officer was not on duty at the time of his death.

Earlier, the command of the Polish Armed Forces (AF) took off an F-16 fighter. It is alleged that this was done due to the activity of Russian long-range aviation. The Polish Armed Forces emphasized that the state has launched “all necessary procedures to ensure airspace safety.”