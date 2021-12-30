Covid-19 cases are on the rise in many countries. This Thursday (30), the United States broke a new record of cases of the disease, with 265,427 cases per day on average.

Citing the “Wall Street Journal” analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, Valor Economico says that the average for Tuesday (28) was about 13,400 higher than the previous high set on January 11, 2021. at the start of the pandemic there were fewer Covid tests.

Data show that Covid-19 cases in the US have increased by 60% this week. The big bad guy has been the omicron variant, as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, pointed out Wednesday at a meeting on covid-19 at the White House.

According to the CDC, the daily seven-day average of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday in the US reached about 240,400 cases per day.

