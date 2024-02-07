United States | Republicans scuttled a bill in the Senate that gutted immigration and foreign aid

Senators may approve aid to Israel and Ukraine without an immigration package.

Stateside the republicans in the senate have rejected the bill put together by the parties, which included restrictions on immigration and, among other things, the support package for Ukraine.

49 senators voted for the bill and 50 against. In order for the bill to be approved, 60 senators should have voted for it, says BBC.

Republicans stalled the bill ex-president Donald Trump's after pressure.

Senators may yet approve military aid to Ukraine and Israel in a new vote that does not include immigration restrictions.

Even a failed proposal that comes to a vote later is not only up to the Senate, i.e. the upper house, but would also require approval from the House of Representatives, i.e. the lower house.