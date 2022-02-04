United States Republicans clean up Trump-defying duo: Congressman Liz Cheney says party has become ex-president’s ‘hostage’

The U.S. Republican Party is preparing to cut the gap between two prominent congressmen. Liz Cheney is trying to squeeze party money out of Congress next November, with Adam Kinzinger, who has been threatened with death, previously announced his abstention.

The United States Republican party decision-makers have launched a very exceptional attack on two of the party’s well-known House of Representatives. In practice, the party is trying to clear its ranks Liz Cheneyn and Adam Kinzingerinas these have publicly defied the former president Donald Trumpia.

The party’s national committee has been promoted resolutionwhich requires Republicans to commit to Cheney and Kinzinger “no longer being supported as members of the Republican Party”.

The resolution will be voted on in the party’s 168-member governing body on Friday, U.S. media reports.

The text of the resolution accuses Cheney and Kinzinger of “more support for Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump than for winning back the Republican majority. [kongressivaaleissa] 2022 ”.

However, the text was slightly watered down. CNN news channel by earlier, the resolution called for the duo to be separated from the Republican group in Congress.

People listened to former President Donald Trump speak at a "Save America" event in Conro, Texas last Saturday.

Cheney and Kinzinger will be the only Republicans on the Congressional Special Committee to Investigate the Violent Occupation of the Congress House on January 6, 2021. The conquerors of the Congress House seek to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which showed a clear victory for the Democrat To Joe Biden.

Cheney and Kinzinger voted in favor of the second indictment against Trump, as did eight Republican Republicans. According to the indictment, Trump incited his supporters to revolt, but the indictment collapsed in the Senate with Republican votes.

Cheney was already punished by Republican Republicans in May last year when he was voted out of the party leadership.

The Washington Post saysthat, in addition to a condemnatory resolution, the party is now working on a project to fund Republican National Fundraising for Wyoming Harriet Hagemania in the congressional election. Hageman is trying to overthrow Cheney, who was still the third most influential Republican in the House of Representatives a year ago.

A spokesman for Cheney told the newspaper that the attacks indicate that the Republican Party was being held hostage by Trump.

In supporting Hageman, the party’s national leadership is following Trump’s instructions exactly, as Trump publicly stood in support of Hageman’s election last fall. Trump has described Cheney as a “bitter and horrible man”.

Iraq and Adam Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Illinois former Air Force pilot who served in the war in Afghanistan, has announced he will not run in next November’s congressional election. He has reportedly received a large number of death threats, and his relatives are also said to have broken Kinzinger because of Trump’s opposition.

Liz Cheney, 55, in turn, is a former Republican vice president Dick Cheneyn a daughter who was one of the conservative figures in her party before she became Trump’s enemy. He has been speculated to run for president in the 2024 election.

Last November, Republican leaders in Wyoming, Cheney’s home state, voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the party, the NPR channel said.

According to several polls, Republican voters are a clear favorite for the party’s next presidential candidate. Many Republican senators and members of the House of Representatives are hoping for Trump’s support as they fight for their re-election in next November’s by-elections.