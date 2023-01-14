According to Newport News city police, the boy brought his mother’s gun to school in his backpack. However, it was not found at school, even though the boy’s backpack was searched.

of the United States Virginia was shocked last week when a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and wounded his teacher with it. Police suspect the boy of shooting his 25-year-old teacher in the city of Newport News.

of The Guardian according to the local police has now said that the school was aware that the boy might have a gun.

According to the police, a school employee had noticed a possible weapon before the shooting, but the matter was not reported to the police. According to Brittilehti, the boy’s backpack was searched after a hint of a possible weapon was received, but nothing was found. The school’s representative has not commented on the matter.

However, according to the police, the boy brought the gun to school in his backpack. It is currently unclear where the gun was while the boy’s backpack was searched.

of The Guardian according to the shooting incident occurred when a 25-year-old female teacher was teaching her class. According to the authorities, there was no struggle before the shooting.

The teacher suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, but his condition is stable. The 6-year-old boy is currently in a medical treatment facility, according to local police.

Police commissioner Steve Drew’s according to the boy was taken into emergency care after the shooting. According to the police chief, the gun used in the incident was legally owned by the boy’s mother. It is unclear how the child got hold of the gun.

Virginia law makes it a felony to leave a loaded gun within reach of a child under the age of 14.

On Thursday, the Newport News School Board announced that metal detectors will be installed in all schools in the city.