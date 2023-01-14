Nothing was silent. Gabriela Herrera finally broke her silence, after her unexpected withdrawal from “El gran show”, Gisela Valcárcel’s dance program. The producer pointed out that the dismissal of the singer was also due to the fact that she had given statements to another show, which also earned him a fine of 56,000 soles for breach of contract. “Where the captain rules, the sailor doesn’t rule,” said the blonde television host.

What did Gabriela Herrera say?

The dancer went to “Love and Fire” to give her version of the story and explain everything about her controversial elimination from “The Big Show”. She admitted that she hasn’t talked to Gisela since the last time she stepped on the dance floor.

“ The last time I had contact with Gisela was the day of the program, the day I didn’t go live, that week they called me . Directly with her? Yes, with her,” Herrera said.

On the other hand, Gabriela said that “Señito” never told her verbatim her dismissal from the reality show, but preferred to tell her that her statements had affected her contest. “(Did he tell you that you weren’t going to be on the show anymore?) No, he told me directly like that, he said: “Oh, you hurt my show” “said the dancer.

However, according to Herrera’s statements, Gisela Valcárcel and its production confused their statements and felt alluded to, when that was never the case. It is important to remember that the former reality girl had said that there were many people on television who “seem holy and good, but in reality they are the most wolfish.”