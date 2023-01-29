Sunday, January 29, 2023
United States | Memphis is abolishing the special unit whose members were the police officers who brutalized the man to death

January 29, 2023
in World Europe
Tyler Nichols, 29, died after being beaten by police officers.

of Memphis city ​​in the state of Tennessee has said that it will disband a special police unit whose members are 29-year-old by Tyler Nichols were beaten to death by police officers.

Memphis had created a special unit in 2021 to reduce illegal activity by adding more police officers to high-crime areas.

Nichols died in early January after being apprehended and violently beaten by a group of police officers. The city of Memphis released police videos of the events Friday local time.

Five police officers involved in the arrest have been fired because of the incident, and they are accused of, among other things, second-degree murder, which is equivalent to manslaughter in Finland.

