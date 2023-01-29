Alberto Gamero He has a great challenge in this 2023 with Millionaires. For him, the time has come to realize his great dream, that of crowning the star that he has sought so much, the one that he has fought so hard for and to which he has been so close. His new opportunity starts this Sunday when the blue team visits Deportivo Pereira on date 2 of the League (his first game against Pasto is postponed), from 5:20 pm, Win + TV.

Gamero arrived at Millos in 2020, that is to say, he has been trying to be a champion for 3 years, he has caressed the crown, but it has escaped him. This time he has an improved team, since he has the base with which he finished the previous semester, and added a goal, at the feet of the striker of the last League, Leonardo Castro, who came from Pereira, today’s rival. Fernando Uribe also arrived, another goalscoring striker who was stuck in Junior and who returns to the blue team to recover his path.

New opportunity for Gamero

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

So Gamero is motivated, as always, like every time a season starts, but this time he is confident that his prize will arrive. “I am calm because the players who arrived took the idea very quickly. We are waiting for Uribe, Vega is already recovered. Once again, to convince us to start off on the right foot,” Gamero said on Friday.

Gamero has enjoyed the support of the board of directors, which has sustained him despite the fact that the star has not arrived, and they do so because Gamero has offered a project that has borne other fruits, in young players or in qualifying for international tournaments.

At the end of the previous tournament, Gamero was ratified once again, because in Millionaires everyone thinks that this will be the year. “This is my fourth year, I have a contract again in 2023 and I want what everyone is looking for, hopefully it can be given to me. I have two more semesters to win the League title, ”he said before playing the Ambassador Night, a game that he drew 0-0 with University League of Quito.



For today’s debut against the current champion, they will not have four vital pieces that are in the Colombian National Team that played last night: Álvaro Montero, Andrés Llinás, Daniel Ruiz and Daniel Cataño. Nor does it have Óscar Cortés, the young man who has stood out in the U-20 team.

It is the opportunity for other players to show themselves and give Gamero options. “We are trying to make the team have variability in structure and movement, but the idea is the same,” said Gamero.

