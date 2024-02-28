Wednesday, February 28, 2024
United States | McConnell, the Republican leader known for his health problems, is giving up his seat

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
United States | McConnell, the Republican leader known for his health problems, is giving up his seat

McConnell's health problems have sparked a debate in the United States about the age of politicians.

of the United States Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell82, said on Wednesday that he would give up his seat.

“This will be my last term as Republican leader,” McConnell said Wednesday, according to news outlets.

McConnell's health has become the subject of great interest. For example, he has frozen in front of the TV cameras. McConnell's health problems have sparked a debate in the United States about the age of politicians.

“The Senate is our country's most privileged nursing home,” said McConnell's party mate, who is running for president Nikki Haley last fall.

