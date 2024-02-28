In a significant step toward improving labor benefits in Mexico, the Labor and Social Welfare Commission of the Senate of the Republic approved the proposal on February 28 to increase the duration of the annual bonus of 30 days of salary.

The initiative, which arose under the leadership of the Morena senator and union leader Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, seeks reform article 87 of the Federal Labor Law to double the minimum amount of bonus that employers must pay their workers.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

NEW NEWS! They announce this progress in the AGUINALDO DOBLE | LFT

The bonus, a labor right enshrined in Mexican law, currently guarantees a payment equivalent to at least 15 days of salary, which must be made before December 20 of each year.

However, with this new proposal, it is intended to double this benefit, giving workers greater financial support during the festive season.

The push behind this initiative has been multifaceted, with support from several political parties, including the PVEM and the PRI.

Rubén Moreira, coordinator of the PRI bench in the Chamber of Deputies, has expressed his support for this labor reform, recognizing the importance of improving conditions for Mexican workers.

What is the next step in the Double Bonus?

The bill now moves into its next legislative stage, where It will be discussed in the Second Legislative Studies Commission before being submitted to the full Senate for its final vote..

This measure is expected to have a positive impact on millions of workers in the country, providing a higher level of financial security and well-being during the holidays and beyond.