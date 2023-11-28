On the occasion of this evening’s showcase dedicated to Dragon’s Dogma 2 Capcom showed the game at length, which proved to be larger than its predecessor, also publishing a new trailer game, definitely spectacular. You can find it below.

Trailer and details

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a narrative action role-playing game, like the first chapter. In the trailer we can see a mix of filmed scenes and played moments that end with the announcement of the official release date. Then we move on to talking about the actual news.

The first presented is the giant Talos, one of the new enormous enemies that we will have to face during the adventure. The player will have to clash with this colossal opponent by climbing him or using flying creatures as a passage to reach his weak points.

The battle shown was truly incredible, with Talos at one point throwing his spear destroying a fortress.

So the developers have explained the story in broad terms, which sees two opposing kingdoms, which in some way are forced to collaborate to face the threat represented by the dragon, despite false Arisen, betrayals and everything else that characterizes situations of this kind.

In addition to main story, you will be able to visit cities and villages where you can talk to the inhabitants to obtain secondary missions, which will take the player to travel far and wide across the game world. According to what we saw in the film, there will be various places that can be visited, including ruins, natural areas, elven cities and many others.

The pawns will naturally return, which will have different functions within the game. For example, they can be used to translate languages ​​unknown to the main character. Furthermore, they can be customized using a very complete, photographic quality game editor.

A new vocation is therefore shown, that of Trickstersexclusive to the Arisen, based on the use of magical smoke that will be used to manipulate the battlefield and the enemies that will face you.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available starting from March 22, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.