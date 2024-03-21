The Government of US President Joe Biden filed a lawsuit against Apple this Thursday, alleging that the technology giant created a monopoly in the smartphone market with its iPhone model.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, represents the first major antitrust effort against Apple by the Biden Administration.

After learning of the lawsuit, Apple warned that it could set a dangerous precedent for government intervention in the United States.

If successful, this lawsuit could “set a dangerous precedent, giving the government power to strongly influence the design of the technology people use,” the group said in a statement.

