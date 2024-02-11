The US Senate voted on Sunday in favor of a $95 billion financial aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. 18 Republican representatives supported the project, despite the opposition of Donald Trump. If approved by the Senate, the text will still have to go through the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a majority.

Good news, for the moment, for Ukraine. This Sunday, February 11, the United States Senate voted, with a clear majority, to remove the last procedural hurdle before a vote on the bill that would provide $95.34 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, to despite the opposition of Donald Trump and his supporters.

“Ukraine is dangerously short of reserves. If the United States does not send aid to Ukraine with this national security bill, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has every chance of triumphing,” warned the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, before the vote.

18 Republican senators voted in favor

The Senate, where Democrats only have a narrow majority, voted 67 to 27 in favor of putting the text presented by Joe Biden's Government to a vote in the coming days. The proposal needed 60 votes to overcome this obstacle.

18 Republican representatives supported the project, despite the fact that Donald Trump, who leads the primaries for the November presidential elections, has made numerous statements opposing the continuation of aid to Ukraine.

“Today it is no exaggeration to say that the eyes of the world are on the US Senate,” said the leader of the Republicans in the Upper House, Mitch McConnell. “We do not equip the brave people of Ukraine, Israel or Taiwan with lethal weapons to win philanthropic awards. We do it because it is in our own interest,” he added.

The text must still pass through the House of Representatives

The release of this aid, of which $61 billion would go to help Ukraine – much of which would stay in the United States to finance the American arms industry – is crucial for kyiv as the second anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches. .

However, the approval of the bill by the Senate would not be the end of the road, since it would still have to be approved by the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a narrow majority and whose president, Mike Johnson, a close friend of Donald Trump has made no secret of his reluctance to include it on the agenda.

Faced with this delay, President Joe Biden said Friday that Congress would be guilty of “criminal negligence” if it did not approve the bill.

Republican senators and representatives who support the bill hope that the bipartisan vote in the Senate will encourage elected representatives in the House to do the same, especially given that continued aid to Ukraine continues to enjoy strong support among opinion American public, although it has fallen since the start of the war.

This text was adapted from its original in French