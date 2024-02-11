A Russian traveler visited Uzbekistan and told how local women maintain beauty. She shared her observations on her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

Walking along the streets of Uzbek cities, a Russian woman noticed that sometimes women gave off a sour smell. She found out that many Uzbek women prefer the “grandmother’s” method of washing and rinsing with katyk (sour milk) to modern hair care. This is the secret of their thick hairstyles.

Related materials:

“The trouble is that the smell is very strongly absorbed into porous hair and does not dissipate for a long time,” noted the blogger. At the same time, she clarified that instead of perfume, Uzbek women use vanillin, which is why in their homeland they are called “buns.”

Another Russian traveler visited New Zealand and compared local women with their compatriots. He emphasized that New Zealand women do not attach importance to their appearance and do not strive to look feminine.