Years ago, the Mexican singer and actress Gloria Trevi undertook a lawsuit against TV Azteca and Pati Chapoy, owner of the program “Ventaneando”; This lawsuit was filed in a state court in the town of Edinburgh, near McAllen, Texas, United States. According to the actress, television station and television host, They conspired to discredit her after she apparently refused to sign an exclusivity contract with the company. property of Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

According to Gloria Trevi, TV Azteca and Pati Chapoy orchestrated the “Trevi-Andrade Clan” scandal. Let us remember that in the 90’s, the interpreter, along with Sergio Andrade, María Raquenel Portillo (“Mary Boquitas”) and Marlene Calderón, were accused of alleged kidnapping, corruption and abuse of minors. The clan was arrested by Interpol on January 13, 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The singer spent almost five years in prison; She was acquitted and exonerated.

In a statement he published on his social networks, Gloria Trevi55 years old, He made it very clear that he will continue with his lawsuit against TV Azteca and Pati Chapoy. “I will not withdraw the lawsuit against TV Azteca. I want to inform everyone today that I am fine and fighting, the more they hit me, the more I will defend myself, because I am no longer that person who allowed myself to be hurt.”

Having said that, Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruiz (her real name) and originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, said that the lawsuit she has filed in the United States against TV Azteca and other affiliates of Grupo Azteca is not going to be withdrawn, “despite all the pressures that may put so much on me.” country, Mexico, as well as in my place of legal residence, which is the United States.

It is worth mentioning that said statement was published after it was made known, that The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), against Gloria Trevi, and her husband, lawyer Armando Gómezfor the alleged crimes of tax fraud and money launderingin a deposit of 7 million 112 thousand 336 Mexican pesos, which they received from the company Fuego con Fuego Representaciones SA de CV

About, Gloria Trevi He expressed the following: “In the near future I will appear before different legal bodies, which I will do under the terms of the law. I want to make it clear that, as of today, I am not responsible for any legal accusation, as many media outlets have been stating. Thank you. for your love and support.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp