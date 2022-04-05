United States CNN: The United States was quietly testing a new supersonic missile

According to the news channel, the successful launch of the hypersonic Hawc missile was not reported so as not to make Russia nervous.

United States tested a hypersonic Hawc missile in mid-March, the news channel reports CNN. According to channel sources, the successful test was conducted off the west coast of the United States by firing a supersonic missile from a B-52 bomber to a flight of twenty kilometers.

According to CNN, the missile would have reached just over five times the speed of sound in the test and hit a target about 500 miles away. Russia has claimed its Avangard federal device will reach speeds of more than 20 times at its best.

This was the first test with a Hawc missile manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The United States tested a similar Raytheon missile with a scramjet engine, a liquid hydrogen supersonic tube engine, last September.

Hypersonic the purpose of missiles is to avoid missile defense systems through unpredictable flight paths and multiple speeds of sound.

According to CNN, the March missile test was not made public because the White House wanted to avoid annoying Russia for fear of an expansion of the war in Ukraine. President Joe Biden was leaving for his visit to Europe at the time of the test.

Russia, meanwhile, had claimed a few days before the U.S. missile test that it had destroyed Ukrainian weapons stockpiles with the hypersonic Kinshal missile.

U.S. comments recalled that Kizal is essentially a modern, airplane-shot version of the old Iskander. Pentagon Communications Manager John Kirby considered firing a weapons depot with a supersonic missile as firing a fly with a cannon.

Russian hypersonic missiles Avangard, Kinshal and Tsikron have been president Vladimir Putin a matter of pride for four years now. China, meanwhile, conducted two tests last summer in which the People’s Army’s DF-17 missile fired a supersonic DF-ZF pilot from an orbit.

Deputy Commander of the United States Space Forces David Thompson commented on the supersonic weapons of Russia and China in November, saying the United States has failed to help those developing after developing hypersonic missiles. Commander of the United States Armed Forces Mark Milley in turn called the Chinese experiments a “Sputnik moment”.

The Sputnik moment refers to October 4, 1957. At that time, the Soviet Union launched the first “artificial month” into orbit. The world was appalled and the United States was shocked by the Soviet Union’s conquest of space with a surprising lead.