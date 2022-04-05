Today, April 5, 2022, Final Fantasy 14 Online is in maintenance. The MMO does not work from 7 am (Italian time), until 11 am. However, note that it could be extended if there were any problems with the introduction of the update.

Square Enix has revealed that maintenance is expected today in Europe. The goal is to introduce hotfix 6.08 of Final Fantasy 14. At the time of writing, the official patch notes for this update have not yet been revealed. We can assume that it will mainly serve to solve the latest problems that have emerged within the game.

Final Fantasy 14

At this moment, therefore, Final Fantasy 14 it does not work. Maintenance should take about four hours, so it’s not a very short wait. For the moment we can do nothing but wait for the maintenance to go through and that there are no further problems with the MMO RPG.

Recall that Final Fantasy 14 is available on PC, PS4 and PS5. We also remind you that Final Fantasy 14 will not have NFT: here is the promise of Naoki Yoshida.