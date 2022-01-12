United States Biden violently attacked Trump, compared Republicans to slaveholders, and demanded that the Senate’s rules be disregarded for passing election laws

Biden now called the scrapping of the Senate voting rule he was pushing “very dangerous” in 2019. Now he is having trouble getting his own party’s senators to ignore the rule to pass election laws.

The United States Democratic President Joe Biden On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Finland ‘s time was considered emotional and very sharp speech, in which he violently attacked the former president Donald Trumpia against and indirectly compared Senate Republicans to slaveholders.

In his speech, Biden called on Democrats to ignore Senate rules so that laws pushed by the president to change electoral legislation could be pushed through. According to him, it is a matter of “fighting for the soul of America” and preserving democracy.

“The question is whether we will choose democracy over authoritarianism, over shadows of light, rather than injustice of justice,” Biden said in a speech in the state capital of Georgia, Atlanta.

Biden hopes to get the approval of the upper house of Congress, the Senate, in the near future for two election law packages that seek to create federal rules to guarantee the right to vote. This would put an end to bills in various states that are expected to restrict the right of minorities to participate in elections in particular.

Counting of votes in the presidential election in the Georgian capital Atlanta in November 2020.

As usual, Biden did not mention the name of his predecessor, Trump, but referred to attempts by Trump and his support forces to overthrow the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He also highlighted hundreds of state-level bills that Republicans say Biden is “attacking the right to vote”.

Biden recalls Trump’s demand for Georgia’s highest election authority after the presidential election Brad Raffenspergeria To “find” at least 11,780 new votes for Trump, which would have been enough to win one vote from Biden in Georgia.

Biden believes the Senate should put the so-called super-majority rule on the ice, at least for election laws. As a rule, the law will only pass if 60 out of 100 senators support it. Biden would therefore be ready for the law to be passed by a simple majority of 51 votes.

The Senate is currently seated with 50 MPs and 50 Republicans voting. The smallest possible majority of Democrats rest in the event of a tie Vice-President Kamala Harrisin on the sound.

“We have 51 presidents –– any of them can change the outcome— – the sad thing is that the U.S. Senate should be the most powerful body in the world, but it’s only truncated as a shadow even further,” Biden said.

The super-majority requirement has paralyzed U.S. legislative work under several presidents. According to Biden’s calculations, filibuster tactics referring to restraint speeches were used to crack down on laws in the Senate 154 times in the past year. In recent decades, filibuster was used less frequently and was seen as a positive thing, guaranteeing power for even the minority party, curbing presidential excesses and forcing legislators to cooperate.

Biden shocked his listeners by comparing supporters of the new election laws to the biggest civil rights activists and their opponents to the infamous figures in history, even slaveholders.

“Do you want to be Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davisin on the side of?” Biden asked.

Lincoln was an American-worshiped president who ruled the country during the Civil War, which ended slavery in 1861-1865. Davis, for his part, was a slave owner who led the American Confederation during the Civil War, the southern states that were trying to secede from the United States.

A Republican belonging to the moderate wing of the Republicans Mitt Romney did not like Biden ‘s parable, in which contemporary Republicans were indirectly compared to supporters of racial oppression and slavery.

“It’s about uniting the country and working across party lines,” Romney told The New York Times by.

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Tuesday.

Romney was one of seven Senate Republicans who found Trump guilty of “inciting rebellion” in a civil lawsuit related to last January’s conquest of the House of Congress. Other Senate Republicans rescued Trump, acquitting him on charges, allowing Trump to run for president in 2024.

Romney believes Biden is playing a dangerous game with his demand that the Senate abandon the super-majority rule.

“There is a considerable chance that Republicans will win [marraskuun 2022 kongressivaaleissa] majority in both chambers of Congress and that Donald Trump be re-elected President in 2024. Have Democrats wondered what that would mean for them – that the Democratic minority would have no power at all? ” Romney asked in the Senate on Tuesday.

West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchi at a committee meeting on Tuesday.

Biden the reference to 51 presidents also applies to his own party. Two Democratic Senators – West Virginia Joe Manchin and Arizona Kyrsten Sinema – are opposed to projects ignoring the filibuster rule, either as a matter of individual law or as a more general practice.

Many Americans remember that just a couple of years ago, Biden considered “very dangerous” attempts to abandon the filibuster rule. At the time, President Trump had tried to get rid of the same rule, but the project collapsed as a Senate Republican leader. Mitch McConnell opposition.

Trump called McConnell a bone head at the time because this did not yield to Trump’s will. Now McConnell is taking advantage of the filibuster to shoot down all of Biden’s projects, which is very much to Trump’s liking.

Senate Republican President Mitch McConnell, described at a news conference Tuesday, will focus on knocking out bills promoted by Joe Biden.

Many NGOs supporting Biden’s election law are boycotting the president’s speech on Tuesday because they don’t think Biden has a realistic plan for getting his project through.

Organizations believe Biden should focus on persuading his own party’s legislators rather than using the historically important state of Georgia as the backdrop for a futile photography session, Vice News said.

The House of Representatives passed the Biden-run election law package in 2019. Democrats voted for the laws and Republicans voted against them.