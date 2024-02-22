United States | Biden met Navalny's widow and daughter

Biden shared in the grief of Navalny's widow and daughter.

of the United States president Joe Biden met a Russian opposition politician on Thursday To Alexei Navalny a widow Yuliya Navalnaya and daughter Daria Navalnaya in California, reports, among others, the news agency Reuters.

Biden expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss, the White House says in the bulletin. In a meeting in San Francisco, Biden said he admired Navalny's extraordinary courage and the legacy of fighting for a free and democratic Russia he left behind.

Navalny's legacy will be carried forward by all the people who mourn his death, who fight for freedom, democracy and human rights, Biden is quoted as saying.

Biden also confirmed that the US government will announce a large number of sanctions on Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death and Russia's illegal war in Ukraine.