The main suspect in the Maddie McCann case is accused of numerous other crimes in Portugal. The court initially postponed the trial – the hearing will continue on Friday.

Braunschweig – The German Christian B. is a suspect in the case of the missing Maddie McCann. He is currently standing trial for several sex crimes that are not related to the British girl who disappeared in 2007. On the first day of the trial (February 16), the Braunschweig Regional Court interrupted the trial against the 47-year-old because of a defense request against a lay judge. Before the indictment was read out, the trial was postponed to Friday (February 23).

Application for bias against lay judge: trial against Maddie suspect postponed

The criminal chamber of the regional court granted the defense's corresponding request on Tuesday (February 20). She justified the decision with “doubts about the lay judge’s legal attitude and adherence to the law”. The reason was the woman's previous posts on social media in which she called for the killing of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Christian B.'s lawyers also argued that the lady worked as a child psychotherapist, which is why there was a “procedural connection”.

Serious allegations against Christian B. before the Braunschweig regional court

The trial against the suspect in the Maddie McCann case involves the alleged rape of three women and the sexual abuse of two girls on a beach and in a playground. Christian B. is said to have committed the crimes in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. Among other things, the accusation is based on videos that the German recorded himself.

Christian B. is currently in prison for raping a 72-year-old US tourist. The German also committed this crime in Portugal. In the current court case against B., 29 dates are scheduled until the end of June.

That's why Christian B. is associated with the Maddie McCann case

Last year, police launched the largest search operation in years in Maddie's missing case. The background or details of any discoveries were not initially known at the time. Most recently, the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office made an important decision about the statement of the main witness Helge B.: The conclusion was that he did not make any false statements. The former companion of the main suspect Christian B. provided the police with crucial information about the 47-year-old German in 2018. The Braunschweig public prosecutor's office sees B. as a suspect in the Maddie case, but has not yet brought any charges.

The then three-year-old British girl disappeared from a vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007 while her parents were having dinner in a nearby restaurant. The case has not been solved to this day and the girl has not been found. According to investigators, the main suspect used to regularly stay in the Algarve in Portugal. There he did odd jobs and broke into holiday resorts and hotels.

The parents of missing Maddie McCann spoke out with an emotional New Year's message. The two of them have one wish for 2024. They initially did not comment on the trial in Braunschweig.