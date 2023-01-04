Last Tuesday the First execution of a transgender person in the United States. Amber McLaughilin He was 49 years old and was sentenced to death for murdering his ex-girlfriend with a kitchen instrument in 2003, before making his transition. McLaughlin would have been provided with the lethal injection and was pronounced dead before 7 p.m. local Missouri time.

McLaughlin is the first trans person to be executed in the country, and it was also the first capital punishment execution in the year. She was convicted in 2006, three years after the murder.to the death penalty by the judge of first instance.

The death sentence now being considered does not come from the conscience of the community, but from a single judge.

Following the decision, his lawyers petitioned Governor Mike Parson to commute the sentence to life imprisonment, arguing that the perpetrator had a difficult childhood and had mental health problems.

“The death sentence that is now being considered does not come from the conscience of the community, but from a single judge,” argued his lawyers, requesting the relaxation of the sentence, which, although it was postponed until 2023, ended up being served.

she was also silently struggling with her identity, dealing with what we now understand to be gender dysphoria.

The case escalated to the political sphere, as his cause was supported by members of the United States House of Representatives Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver.

The lawyers argued that her adoptive father beat her constantly in her childhood, “besides this horrendous abuse, she was also silently struggling with her identity,” they explained.

The McLaughlin case

Amber McLaughilin was convicted of murdering her ex-girlfriend in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, in the eastern United States, in 2003, before transitioning.

His partner at the time, known as Beverly Guenther, would have already identified signs of violence for which he feared, since he had a restraining order against him. However, McLaughilin waited for Guenther outside her work, when he murdered her with a kitchen knife.

During his time in prison, he began his transformation process, but despite this, he was always on the side of the section of men on death row at the Correctional and Diagnostic Center in the city of Bonne Terre, Missouri.

McLaughilin finally died convicted at age 49 at seven o’clock last Tuesday after administering the lethal injection becoming the first transgender person to suffer before the United States justice system.

