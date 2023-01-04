The decision of the current Meloni di government has not gone unnoticed do not extend the excise cut on fuels, which as a consequence had the return of pump values ​​for petrol and diesel to the levels reached last March with an annual increase of up to 360 euros. THE numbers speak for themselves: yesterday morning the average of self-service petrol exceeded 1.8 euros per litre, while diesel rose to around 1.87. As for the fuel served, petrol has reached 1.95 euros per litre, 2.02 euros for diesel instead, a big nut to crack for Italian motorists.

The current prime minister and the majority who support him have been attacked from several fronts, as was to be expected. The most heated protest came from the mouth of Matteo Renzi, leader together with Carlo Calenda of the so-called Third Pole, who argued: “The government had to make big changes and started by increasing petrol, tolls and cigarettes. Then they say the fun is over. Perhaps the free ride is over for motorists“. Not even Stefano Bonaccini sends them to tell Giorgia Meloni, who leads the Emilia-Romagna Region from the benches of the Democratic Party (for which he will run for leader): “Petrol, RC car, bus: maxi sting! But hadn’t they said, written, shouted, promised that they would avoid all this? Really coherent right wing”.

As highlighted by Repubblica this morning on newsstands, the increases they have not arrived like a bolt from the blue. “The government first reduced the cut in excise duties at the end of November until the end of the year, then zeroing the reduction starting from 2023, effectively bringing the clock back to March 2022when former Prime Minister Draghi introduced the 25 cent cut – it reads in the newspaper – Scissoring which, in addition to the VAT effect, had translated into a discount at the pump of just over 30 cents”.