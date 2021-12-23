United States AFP: The United States is ready to start talks with Russia in early January

The news agency AFP’s United States would be ready for diplomacy with Russia both bilaterally and through other channels.

United States is ready to start negotiations with Russia as early as possible next week. The news agency AFP reports this.

According to it, the United States would be ready for diplomacy with Russia both bilaterally and through other channels.

AFP relies on a source in the U.S. administration that says there are some issues raised by Russia that the U.S. believes it can discuss. At the same time, there are also things that do not end up at the negotiating table.

Tensions between the countries have increased, especially now that Russia has begun to concentrate its forces close to Ukraine’s borders.