According to the journalist’s sources Leon Lecanda from ESPN, the Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos It will be the second reinforcement of Club América for the Clausura 2022 tournament and its incorporation to the Azulcremas ranks could be made official before the end of the week.
The signing is already practically a fact in the absence of the medical examination and the player’s signature, since last Wednesday they would have reached an agreement so that ‘Jona‘Dress in azulcrema from the Closing 2022.
“It is 100 percent confirmed. Jonathan will be a Club América player ”, one of the informants assured ESPN.
On the other hand, another of the informants assured that the player’s contractual relationship will be for the next two years and although it is not yet official, the team would only be waiting for the player to pass the physical and medical examinations, in addition to signing to make the announcement. official.
The FC Barcelona youth squad will arrive in Coapa as a free agent, after a five-year period with Los Angeles Galaxy, the terms of his contract, salary, objective bonuses and commissions were agreed to his representative, so his arrival in the Nest is imminent, just six months after his brother Giovani dos santos be out of the institution.
The 31-year-old national team would become the second signing of the azulcrema team, after having signed the attacking midfielder Diego Valdes.
