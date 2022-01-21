Dhe General Assembly of the United Nations (UNO) passed a resolution against Holocaust denial. The 193-member General Assembly approved the resolution drafted by Israel and Germany on Thursday without a vote. Only Iran distanced itself from it. “The General Assembly sends a strong and unequivocal message against the denial or distortion of these historical facts,” said German Ambassador to the UN Antje Leendertse. With the decision, the UN agreed on a clear definition of Holocaust denial.

In this context, member states called on social media companies to take active measures to better combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion using information and communication technologies and to facilitate the reporting of such content.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter that she and her Israeli colleague Yair Lapid welcomed the adoption of the UN resolution and declared: “Together we will keep the memory of the victims alive.” The session of the UN General Assembly coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference. On January 20, 1942, high-ranking National Socialists met to coordinate in detail the Holocaust against the Jews that had already begun.