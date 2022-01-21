British neurologist Mohan Sekeram named a number of signs in the event of a headache, indicating that a person needs to urgently seek help from a doctor, informs “Medic Forum”.

One of the key causes of prolonged pain may be the lifestyle of the patient. Shift work, nighttime activity, coffee abuse, muscle stiffness while working at a computer – all these are potential harbingers of headaches. In addition, it can occur due to stress or sleep disturbance, as well as in people with mental health problems.

There are five main signs that require an urgent visit to a specialist: blurry or doubling of the eyes occurs with a headache, vomiting occurs with pain, headache interferes with sleep, neck stiffness and fever are observed with pain, and finally, if the pain increases, and painkillers do not bring the desired effect. Any of these manifestations indicates the presence of serious internal pathologies that can threaten life.

