Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the International Organization for Migration, affiliated with the United Nations, confirmed that the number of internally displaced persons has doubled since the beginning of the crisis in Sudan, explaining that the number has now reached about 7.1 million displaced persons.

“There are approximately 7.1 million people internally displaced in Sudan, including 3.8 million newly displaced, as a result of the violence that erupted, in mid-April, between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces,” the organization said in a statement.

The organization indicated that “most of the internally displaced persons are located in the states of the River Nile, East Darfur, North and South Darfur, Sennar, and the White Nile.”

Many of the displaced live in makeshift camps without infrastructure or access to shelter, water or food.

The organization stated that “the fighting in Sudan has caused an acute humanitarian crisis, as food, water and medicine shortages are increasing, and the prices of basic commodities have increased dramatically, due to the disruption of trade routes and limited access.”

The organization pointed out that “needs in Sudan have reached an all-time high, with about 24.7 million people, or half of the country’s population, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.”

Since the outbreak of the crisis, more than a million people have fled to neighboring countries, with Chad receiving the largest number of arrivals, followed by Egypt, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Libya.

Chad had closed its borders after the outbreak of the crisis in mid-April, and N’Djamena did not officially announce the opening of its borders with Sudan.

The fighting killed at least 5,000 people.

Yesterday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expected that more than 1.8 million people from Sudan would arrive in 5 neighboring countries by the end of this year, calling for a billion dollars to help those fleeing, amid reports of high rates of illness and death.

The UNHCR expressed its grave concern for the health of the newly displaced, after monitoring an increase in malnutrition and diseases such as cholera and measles in some areas.

“It is deeply saddening to receive reports of children dying from diseases that could have been entirely preventable,” said Mamadou Diane Balde, UNHCR Refugee Coordinator for East Africa and the Horn of Africa. “If partners had enough resources, action could no longer be postponed.”

In terms of security, loud explosions and violent clashes with heavy and medium weapons were heard in the vicinity of the Armored Corps, south of Khartoum, as a result of the continued battles between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Eyewitnesses reported that columns of smoke rose in the “Al-Juraif” area, while artillery strikes were carried out on sites in the three cities of the capital.

Witnesses said that artillery shelling from the Karari Military area, north of Omdurman, targeted sites south and west of the city.

Witnesses reported that artillery strikes targeted the neighborhoods of “Riyadh, Buri, Manshiya and Taif” east of Khartoum.