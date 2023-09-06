Brussels (agencies)

Yesterday, the European Union’s Migration Agency announced that asylum applications in the bloc, Norway and Switzerland in the first half of 2023 increased by 28% compared to the same period in the previous year.

About 519,000 asylum applications were submitted in these twenty-nine countries between January and June, according to the agency, considering that “the applications may exceed one million by the end of the year, depending on current trends.” Asylum applications in the first half are the highest for this period of the year since 2015-2016.

In 2015-2016 during the wave of asylum to Europe, asylum applications reached 1.3 million in 2015 and 1.2 million in 2016, and in 2022 the number reached 994,945.

Germany was the country receiving the largest number of applications with 30% of the total, almost twice as much as Spain (17%) and France (16%).