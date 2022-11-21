British Prime Minister, the Conservative Rishi Sunaksaid Monday that Brexit “already brings enormous benefits and opportunities”, despite complaints from British employers that growth is undermined by a shortage of immigrant workers.



Sunak spoke at the annual two-day congress in Birmingham (central England) of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which represents 190,000 companies, in which he opted for “innovation” as a strategy to promote expansion economic.

Asked by the journalists at the end of his speech if he would consider allowing the entry of more immigrants to boost growth, the Tory leader stressed that his priority is “combat illegal immigration“.

He defended the new immigration system by points of the United Kingdomor, who said it is “very competitive for the best and smartest (workers)”, and recalled that the British voted to end freedom of movement by supporting leaving the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

“I voted for Brexit, I believe in Brexit”, declared the head of the Government, who pointed out “immigration control” as one of the advantages that it has entailed. He also ruled out recovering regulations that would facilitate a rapprochement with the EU.

The British Government has denied today “categorically” that it is considering proposing an agreement with the EU similar to the one in Switzerland in order to boost the economy, after a controversy broke out within his Conservative Party.

“Under my tenure, the UK will not seek any relationship with Europe that is based on harmonization with their laws,” Sunak clarified.

A Downing Street spokesman has denied a story published by “The Sunday Times”, which claimed that the Executive “meditates” reaching a Swiss-style pact with Brussels to reduce trade friction, although presumably without migratory commitments.

The new Prime Minister in his first appearance before Parliament.

In his opening speech to Congress on Monday, the director of the CBI, Tony Danker, told the government that the main bureaucratic obstacles for British companies come from laws passed by Parliament in London and not by the EU, and called for opening up to the immigration to fill vacancies in the national labor market.

