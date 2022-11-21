After his enviable career in cinema, Gary Oldman announced his withdrawal from the scene. This will not happen right away, and will wait for that the latest project which he is working on he will have completed his course. This is not a choice made due to a falling out of love with the profession, much less health or family problems: simply the actor, famous for playing Sirius Black in the Harry Potter saga and James Gordon in that of the Dark Knight, declared that there are many other interests outside the film industry to which he would like to devote his time.

The project in which Oldman is participating in these years is Slow Horses (in which he plays Jackson Lamb) of AppleTV+, which will soon see its second season debut and which has already been renewed for a third and a fourth: what is not clear is whether Oldman will also be present in these two, or if his retirement will take place before filming.

To the microphones of The Times the actor has also declared that his withdrawal is to be approached also to spend some time:

I’m 65 and 70 is just around the corner, I don’t want to be active again when I’m 80. I’m really happy and honored to end my career as Jackson Lamb.

Pending his official retirement, we look forward to the release of this new season, and always with the possibility of enjoying all his past performances that have made him a big name in cinema.