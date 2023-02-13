United Kingdom on alert for the third flying object shot down in the United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The last object shot down occurred this Sunday in Lake Huron in the US.
The last object shot down occurred this Sunday in Lake Huron in the US.
The US and Canadian air forces have shot down three unidentified flying objects.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The UK Government will do “whatever it takes” to keep the country safe after The United States shot down a series of unidentified objects in western airspaceincluding an alleged Chinese spy balloon, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday.
(Also: Unidentified flying objects causing alert in North America)
“I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe. We have something called a rapid reaction alert force. involving Typhoon (fighter) jets, which are standing by 24/7 to monitor our airspace, which is incredibly important,” Sunak said in a statement to the media.
The head of the conservative government admitted that could not comment in detail on “national security matters”but he pointed out that he is in permanent contact with the allies.
Sunak made this statement after British Defense Minister Ben Wallace indicated that his country will make a Security review following these unidentified objects.
(Also: US says downed object had ‘potential surveillance capabilities’)
On February 4, the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it passed over sensitive military centers in North America.
Almost a week later, on Friday, US planes shot down a unknown object the size of a car that was flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.
On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had given the order for a US fighter jet to shoot down a Unidentified object flying over northern Canada.
Another unidentified object was shot down this Sunday with a missile by US warplanes over Lake Huron.
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #Kingdom #alert #flying #object #shot #United #States
Leave a Reply