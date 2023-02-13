United Kingdom on alert for the third flying object shot down in the United States

The UK Government will do “whatever it takes” to keep the country safe after The United States shot down a series of unidentified objects in western airspaceincluding an alleged Chinese spy balloon, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday.

(Also: Unidentified flying objects causing alert in North America)

“I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe. We have something called a rapid reaction alert force. involving Typhoon (fighter) jets, which are standing by 24/7 to monitor our airspace, which is incredibly important,” Sunak said in a statement to the media.

The head of the conservative government admitted that could not comment in detail on “national security matters”but he pointed out that he is in permanent contact with the allies.

Sunak made this statement after British Defense Minister Ben Wallace indicated that his country will make a Security review following these unidentified objects.

(Also: US says downed object had ‘potential surveillance capabilities’)

On February 4, the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it passed over sensitive military centers in North America.

Almost a week later, on Friday, US planes shot down a unknown object the size of a car that was flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.

On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had given the order for a US fighter jet to shoot down a Unidentified object flying over northern Canada.

Another unidentified object was shot down this Sunday with a missile by US warplanes over Lake Huron.

More news