Genoa – They will resume this afternoon Genoa training sessions. Appointment at Signorini after a two-day break to start preparing for the away game Modena. In the first leg the rossoblùs they won 1-0 thanks to Jagiello’s goal (also scored on Friday evening against Palermo) but it was by no means an easy match. For Alberto Gilardino it will be an intense week of work, also because it will be necessary to evaluate the conditions of Criscito And Vulgar absent in the last match against the rosanero. To the doubts relating to the infirmary, those linked to the sports judge are added since they will be missing against Tesser’s team Haps (for him the last of three rounds of stop) ed Heftithe latter disqualified after the yellow card received on Friday at the Ferraris.

Meanwhile, however, tomorrow the doors of the Signorini will open to the rossoblù fans. At 3 pm, in fact, the club decided to have the team train in front of their supporters. This morning a banner also appeared on the North Staircase inviting all Genoa fans to go to Pegli tomorrow to cheer on the players and coach.