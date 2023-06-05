Mr. Dommermuth, have you since regretted your 5G expansion plans?

No. I have no regrets about my expansion plans.

Actually, 1000 antenna masts should be transmitting by the turn of the year, but then there were only five. How do you view the status?

It might surprise you, but I’m quite optimistic. In the second quarter we see that construction output is already increasing significantly. By the end of the quarter we will have 200 cell towers. In addition, we have just had the forecasts for the full year confirmed by the companies that provide us with antenna sites. We know their project progress and can see whether it is realistic to complete the radio towers in the specified time.