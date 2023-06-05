Turner added that the Ukrainians are ready for the counterattack, and they conducted military exercises for it, and they have the weapons they need to carry it out, unlike Russia, he said.
“It’s amazing to see the skill of the Ukrainians in using the US Patriot system to shoot down Russian missiles that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said were invincible,” he said in an interview with ABC News.
The Republican representative also said that he does not know who is behind the drone attacks targeting Russian territory, noting that the Ukrainian government has previously denied being behind its coordination, explaining at the same time that these attacks indicate that “Putin must admit to his people that his air defenses are not have the required competence.
Turner said: “It was amazing to follow what Putin said disingenuously, that it is terrible for Ukrainians to attack residential areas in Russia, when this is what Putin has been doing in all this war, by attacking civilians and residential areas and committing atrocities in Ukraine, beyond compare.” Any other matter,” in the words of the Republican representative.
The latest developments in the war
- The Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense, Hana Malyar, refused to disclose the date of the counter-attack that Kiev is planning to restore the lands that were controlled by the Russian forces.
- “The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense will not announce the start of the counterattack. Our plans like silence,” Malyar said on her Telegram page.
- The prominent military official published a video clip of soldiers putting their fingers on their mouths, in reference to the secrecy of the upcoming operation.
- Russian attacks continue on Ukraine, the latest of which was a wave of air strikes on Sunday morning that targeted an airport in central Ukraine, but failed to hit Kiev.
- On the other hand, the Russian authorities called on the residents of the Russian Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine to leave their homes, following the intensification of the Ukrainian bombing this week.
