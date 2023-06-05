Turner added that the Ukrainians are ready for the counterattack, and they conducted military exercises for it, and they have the weapons they need to carry it out, unlike Russia, he said.

“It’s amazing to see the skill of the Ukrainians in using the US Patriot system to shoot down Russian missiles that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said were invincible,” he said in an interview with ABC News.

The Republican representative also said that he does not know who is behind the drone attacks targeting Russian territory, noting that the Ukrainian government has previously denied being behind its coordination, explaining at the same time that these attacks indicate that “Putin must admit to his people that his air defenses are not have the required competence.

Turner said: “It was amazing to follow what Putin said disingenuously, that it is terrible for Ukrainians to attack residential areas in Russia, when this is what Putin has been doing in all this war, by attacking civilians and residential areas and committing atrocities in Ukraine, beyond compare.” Any other matter,” in the words of the Republican representative.

