Home page politics

From: Paula Völkner

Press Split

Partial cannabis legalization is facing headwinds. After sharp criticism of the traffic light government's law, the CDU and CSU are now threatening legal action.

Berlin/Munich – Just a few weeks ago became the law for the partial legalization of cannabis decided in the Bundestag. As of April 1, 2024, weed could be smoked legally in Germany – in compliance with a number of requirements and provided that you have reached the age of majority. Not all parties are happy with this decision. From beginning to the Union criticized the traffic light law and now wants to stop it.

The state interior ministers from the CDU and CSU want to examine a lawsuit against the cannabis law. This was announced by her current spokesman, Bavaria's department head Joachim Herrmann (CSU), after a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday (March 12). “We agreed that the federal law enforcement and regulatory authorities will face difficult additional tasks and an immense amount of effort. We definitely don’t want to accept that,” said Herrmann.

Friedrich Merz, party leader of the CDU, during the vote on the partial legalization of cannabis in February 2024 © Odd Andersen / AFP

Union wants to block cannabis law in the Federal Council

The partial legalization is expected to come to the Federal Council on March 22nd. Since the law does not require the approval of the states, the opponents of legalization only have the mediation committee left. Three committees of the state chambers concerned recommend that to send the law to the mediation committee.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Baden-Württemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) said: “The traffic light motto is: close your eyes and go through. We will put up a stop sign in the Federal Council.” The discussion on the cannabis law has completely slipped. The Union interior ministers consider the planned possession and delivery quantities to be “much too excessive”. They also fear a massive increase in crime – and that the aspect of road safety is hardly taken into account. (dpa/pav)