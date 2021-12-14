Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

divide

(from left) Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz, sitting on chairs in Bellevue Palace in Berlin, listen to a speech by Frank-Walter Steinmeier in December 2021. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka / dpa

Less than a week after the traffic light ministers were sworn in, the new coalition has already filed its first lawsuit in Karlsruhe: The Union wants to have the budget reviewed.

Berlin – A few days after taking office, the traffic lights of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) are already exposed to bad suspicions: According to the CDU * and CSU *, the supplementary budget of the new Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) could violate the Basic Law. The Union parties want to investigate the allegation by the Constitutional Court.

Traffic light budget soon before the Constitutional Court: CDU and CSU announce norm review complaint

The Union parliamentary group announced on Monday afternoon (December 14) a complaint before the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe against the supplementary budget of the Ampel coalition. The CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday that they wanted to have the budget “legally checked” and submit a “norm review complaint”. “Anyone who replaces financial policy with financial acrobatics moves very quickly outside the legal framework,” he said.

The traffic light government wants to “re-label” intended credit authorizations for the fight against corona and use them as a general financial reserve for traffic light projects, said parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus. “This is extremely worrying, we will review it constitutionally.

Lindner’s supplementary budget under attack: old loans should flow into climate protection

On Monday, the Federal Cabinet launched a supplementary budget worth 60 billion euros, which will be used to finance future investments in the area of ​​climate protection and digitization in the coming years. This should succeed with funds that have already been approved as loans but will no longer be needed this year. Only hours later, the CSU accused the traffic lights of “unconstitutional” tricks *.

This solution is also the result of a dispute that emerged early on when the coalition was formed: The FDP insisted on renouncing new debts – the SPD and the Greens also wanted to finance investments in climate protection, innovations or education with the help of new debts. The program now presented by Lindner should not least represent a face-saving compromise for both sides.

The FDP defended the resolutions on Tuesday. The supplementary budget is not a relabeling of funds, said finance politician Otto Fricke on Deutschlandfunk. Some of the corona effects could also have caused medium-term damage – for example in the form of no longer investing in digitization and sustainability. The FDP is not an “ideological party”, stressed Fricke with a view to the long-standing rejection of debts by the liberals. (AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.