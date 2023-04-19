According to the “Bild-Zeitung”, the CDU and CSU are demanding a turnaround in refugee policy from the federal government. As long as the EU’s external borders are not secure, there should also be fixed controls at the borders with the Czech Republic and Switzerland “depending on the situation”, the newspaper quotes from a motion by the Union’s parliamentary group.

In addition, the social benefits for unrecognized asylum seekers should be reduced and brought to a comparable level throughout Europe. In addition, the federal government should completely assume the costs of the municipalities for accommodation and care. Union faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt are currently coordinating the application with local politicians from all parties, the newspaper continues.

Dobrindt complained to “Bild” that the traffic light left calls for help from the municipalities unanswered. A change of course is needed to reduce migration pressure and limit illegal migration.

The general manager of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, welcomed the application. “A long-term strategy is needed on how we deal with migration movements, how we reduce the numbers, organize the distribution of Europe more fairly, secure long-term financing and effectively protect the external borders”.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the German district association informed the editorial network Germany that the municipalities had not received any money for refugees from the federal government in the first quarter. So far, none of the 2.75 billion euros in federal funding promised for 2023 for accommodation and care has reached the municipalities. The reason for the absence is the lack of a legal basis. These would only be created at the federal level in the course of the year, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance on request.







For the first quarter, the federal states and municipalities made advance payments, it is said. The state governments could have these reimbursed by the federal government. However, according to the federal states, it is already becoming apparent that the funds announced by the federal government will not be sufficient.