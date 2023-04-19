This Tuesday night a 5.8 magnitude earthquake took place in the state of Warrior 36 kilometers northwest of the municipality of Tecpan.

This was reported a few minutes ago by National Seismological Service on their social networks.

Hundreds of users mostly inhabitants of CDMX and the State of Mexico They rushed to make comments in the National Seismological publication, sharing their feelings after the earthquake.

Most netizens denounced the fact that the seismic alarm was silent during the tremor.

“no alert sounded in the south of CDMX,” said one user, @AbelRodriguezhu.

“In Coyoacán he felt strong, but no alert sounded“, shared the twitter @ darckz38.

For her part, the Head of Government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum shared a message of tranquility to the population.

“The @SGIRPC_CDMX contacted the Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Units of the 16 municipalities. Until now all calm. I keep informing you,” the president posted on Twitter.

Moments later, the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel López Obrador, spoke in the same reassuring tone as Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Fortunately, there are no damages from the earthquake in Guerrero, Michoacán or in Mexico City. That is what the Ministry of National Defense informs me,” he wrote on Twitter.

replicas

Just minutes after the first official report of the earthquake that had the state of Guerrero as its epicenter by the National Seismological Service, three aftershocks were recorded.

The first one of a magnitude of 5.1, 32 kilometers southeast of Petatlán, Guerrero.

Minutes later, 41 kilometers southeast of Petatlán, a 4.1-magnitude aftershock was recorded.

Finally, 46 kilometers southeast of the same Guerrero municipality, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported.