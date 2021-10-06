Ordinance signed by the national secretary of civil defense and protection, Alexandre Lucas Alves, recognizes a state of public calamity in 225 cities in Rio Grande do Sul due to covid-19. Among the municipalities are Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul and Canoas.

The complete list is in the ordinance published this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) in the I GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). here is the whole (67 KB).

Rio Grande do Sul decreed public calamity on September 24th. Recognition by the federal government guarantees the State the transfer of resources and speeds up measures such as the release of social benefits, insurance and the extension of loan payments.

The state has accumulated 1,443,135 cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 34,953 deaths from the disease – 3,048 deaths per million inhabitants.