Inter have reached an agreement with the player and with Sassuolo but Zhang is asking for a transfer before signing. And the transfer of Robin, who has requests at home, is imperative

Inter is running. A week ago the title of European champion was being played for, today he accelerates on the market to close the first shots and immediately place himself on pole in the next championship race. Because the goal will be that, for Inzaghi and the team: to return to sewing the tricolor on their chest, to return to being the second most successful team in Italy and anticipate Milan in the head-to-head for the second star. For Davide Frattesi and Yann Aurel Bisseck everything is practically done. But to officially toast to a purchase, Inter must first sell.

the role of gosens — And that’s why Robin Gosens is back in the window again: not in the way he would have liked, but as a key man for the Inter transfer market. The negotiations set up in recent days by Marotta and Ausilio need the transfer of German to pass from “in progress” to “defined”. Because the seasons go by, but the old guidelines remain: before buying, you have to sell. And here it is not just a question of the simple numerical value, of the process in which for every entry there is a need for an exit. The point is to monetize in order to be able to reinvest, to unlock the negotiations that have already begun, for what could be a very hot summer for the European runner-up club. See also Zhang holds Inter Milan. The goal: to win by reducing costs

risk bremer bis — There is Davide Frattesi waiting, frozen like a year ago Gleison Bremer remained on standby for over a month, blocked by the soap opera Skriniar. And Inter wants to avoid repeating the experience of a year ago: Frattesi, the man identified for the leap in quality in midfield, must be closed in a short time after bringing home a yes that he knows of a promise of marriage. A non-trivial piece is missing: Zhang asked Marotta and Ausilio to close a sale quickly in order to be able to sign the Sassuolo midfielder. A diktat rather than a suggestion, which obviously forces managers to evaluate each incoming proposal. When you are in a self-financing regime, every move must be calculated to the millimeter. And to get to Frattesi, now, you have to accelerate quickly.

berlin calls — And this is where Robin Gosens comes into play, who has real – and also important – requests from Germany: on the former Atalanta there are Wolfsburg and above all Union Berlin, the revelation team of the last Bundesliga, which next year will play the first Champions League of its history. For the third consecutive market session, therefore, the doors of a possible return home are opening for Gosens and it is certainly not a bad thing. Indeed, the return to Germany could help him find a starting shirt and a continuity of performance that he never had in Milan: a fundamental thing, especially in view of Euro 2024, where the German national team will be the hostess. Here, Gosens has already missed the world train due to the many benches – and the many injuries – experienced in recent seasons and the European Championship at home is an important goal for him. Federico Dimarco’s exploits at Inter would force him into another season as an alternative, while Robin needs certainties. In Berlin they would welcome him with open arms, not at all frightened by Inter’s high demands. A 20 million deal would quickly become the most expensive operation in the history of the club from the German capital, but it would mark Union’s definitive leap into great football. See also Napoli and Inter, it can be done in the Champions League: instructions to hit the quarterfinals

all defined — And any sale would have a significant domino effect for Inter, which at that point could immediately transform the verbal agreements already found both with Frattesi and with Sassuolo into contracts. Davide in Emilia earns 700,000 euros net per season and Inter is willing to reach a figure of around 2.5 for the next five years: practically quadruple compared to today. With the neroverde club, however, Inter spoke at length to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties: it will be a deal worth 35 million euros in total, with the formula of a loan with an obligation to buy. And the center forward Mulattieri will also go to Sassuolo, whom Inter will buy back from Frosinone in the next few days. The plan is ready, studied in every detail. However, the turning point is needed for the final toast. Which remains a priority for Inter, but not a foregone conclusion. On the contrary. See also Coppa Italia, Inter 3-2 Empoli: Nerazzurri in the quarter-finals

on pole — The big names in our championship move to Frattesi and remain within national borders only because Davide has rejected the foreign hypothesis. Yesterday, meanwhile, Juve tried the relaunch with dg Francesco Calvo, who met the CEO on the sidelines of the Lega commitments. of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali. A second summit after last week’s which at the moment does not worry Inter’s privileged position. Now, however, he has to hurry up and give in: Gosens is ready for the last assist for Inter: a gift named Frattesi.

June 17, 2023 (change June 17, 2023 | 00:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Union #Berlin #pushes #Gosens #farewell #German #key #close #Frattesi