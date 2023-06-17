Montreal, Red Bull and Verstappen start subdued

Reading the Montreal PL2 standings, the only indicative of this Friday, the most striking data concerns Red Bull. The phenomenal RB19 didn’t start Canada’s weekend on the right foot, finishing outside the top-5 with both Max Verstappen than with Sergio Perez.

Nothing to worry about in Milton Keynes of course. It’s only Friday and also in Monte-Carlo the world champion complained about the car only to post pole position and victory. However, these PL2 give some indications, not so much on Red Bull as on the competitiveness of the rivals, who appeared to have improved both on the flying lap and on the race pace: Mercedes and Ferrari precede the Red Bulls, and if it is true that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have found the time with a more rubberized track, the first pace data of the SF-23 seem promising.

Verstappen’s words

This is Verstappen’s comment after FP2: “It wasn’t a linear day, we weren’t able to ride in free practice 1, but it was the same for everyone. We shot a lot in PL2 but there is still a lot of work to do, the car is not running at its best currently on the dips and curbs. It didn’t go terribly bad, but we certainly need to optimize the set-up. Now it’s raining, it will probably be wet tomorrow too but Sunday should be dry, so it was a complicated session, but it happens every now and then“.

“The rivals went very strong, but maybe it was just a good day for them and not so good for us. Maybe a track like this, with a lot of bumps and a lot of curbs, is less suited to our characteristics and our package at the moment, but we will try to solve the problems. Will there be a reshuffling of values? If there is a lot of water tomorrow there could be some surprises, we’ll see how the weather will be on Sunday“.