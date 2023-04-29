The University of Cauca (Unicauca) was founded in 1827 on the initiative of the liberators Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander. With almost two centuries of experience, the institution has a long history in scientific exploration. In 2022, the QS World Ranking ranked it 22nd in Colombia among the best in research and its impact.

With a high interest in promoting the scientific vocation, the institution continues to strengthen its departments, and through the Presidential Resolution 0378opened a call with four vacancies for four tenured professors in the areas of chemistry, geography, biology and mathematics.

The application process, which ends on May 3, is intended to select the best professionals in each science, who will be announced on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Below are the requirements and profiles of each vacancy:

Chemistry Department

– Profile: chemist, PhD in Chemistry, Sciences or Chemical Sciences with training in Inorganic Chemistry, preferably with an application to green chemistry.

– Experience: the applicant must have a minimum of one year in research and university teaching in inorganic chemistry.

Geography Department

– Profile: geographer or professional in Sociology, Economics, History or Anthropology; Master’s or PhD in Geography, Urban Geography or Population Geography.

– Experience: the interested person must prove that he was a university professor for at least two years. For its part, accredit academic and research productivity represented in journal articles, including Publindex.

Biology department

– Profile: biologist, doctor in Biological, Biology or Environmental Sciences.

– Experience: minimum two years in teaching; in addition to having publications and research on ethnobiology or biocultural topics.

Department of Mathematics

– Profile: statistician, mathematician, mathematical engineer, professional in applied mathematics, graduate in Mathematics or graduate in Education with a specialty or emphasis in Mathematics; doctor in areas of Statistics, Mathematics, Mathematical Sciences, Mathematical Engineering or Applied Mathematics.

– Experience: minimum university teaching of one year. In addition, have intellectual publication and research in the area of ​​Statistics or Probability, a minimum of ten points calculated with respect to items 3.1 to 3.6 of article 2 of Academic Agreement 034 of 2022.

Calendar

La Unicauca shares the different stages of the contest in order to ensure the transparency and clarity of the process:

– Registration and loading of documentation in the Bank of Applicants: March 27 to May 3.

– Publication and citation of the list of applicants who continue in the interview process and additional tests as the case may be: May 24.

– Specific tests (if applicable) and interview according to the previously issued list: May 25 to 29.

– Summons psychotechnical test to the first three scores of the selection record: June 5 and 7.

– Application of the test: June 7.

– Publication of the list of eligible candidates on the web portal of the Universidad del Cauca: June 13.

– Appeals for replacement against Rectoral Resolution 0378 of 2023 from the list of selected candidates: until June 28.

– Publication on the Unicauca website of the final list of those selected: July 6.

Those interested in participating in this contest may enter www.unicacuca.edu.coclick on the link ‘Call for 2023 plant teachers merit contest’ and on the ‘Applicant Bank’, where they must fill out the mandatory items and upload the requested documentation.

Finally, Unicauca highlights the importance of continuing the historical commitment to build an equitable and just society to train integral, ethical and supportive human beings, with a high-quality education and working together for a university of excellence and solidarity.