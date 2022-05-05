Mexico.- Both the Inter-American Press Association and national and international journalist groups will remain very vigilant so that this crime “regrettable, reprehensible, cowardly, be clarified as soon as possible and let us know who gave the criminal hand, both in terms of intellectual actor, as well as possible intellectual actors,” said Roberto Rock, journalist and vice president of the Impunity and Freedom of the Press commissions of the Inter-American Press Association, before the murder of journalist and columnist Luis Enrique Ramirez. In an interview for THE DEBATERoberto Rock shared that the most important thought right now is to be in the mind, in the heart for his family, with his friends, but also of a renewed indignation for what is happening in the country, in the case of journalists.

“We share the sorrow and surprise for the Sinaloa schools in general and in particular for the colleagues who are very dear to EL DEBATE, due to the death of Luis Enrique. This is particularly surprising news because it was about a man with a lot of commitment to culture, recognized throughout the country and I think even outside the country, for their cultural work, for their identity, for causes of this nature.” she exposed.

Robert Rock said that Luis Enrique Ramirez He was a character with a very clean career endorsed by everyone, with an effort and a commitment to journalism issues through personal initiatives. “Original developments in the digital field, an acting character, current, with a lot of nature. His entire career in EL DEBATE is clear to us, ”he reaffirmed.

He announced that the IAPA is already preparing a statement on this unfortunate incident. And he shared that it is the ninth journalist murdered in Mexico, only this year of 2022.