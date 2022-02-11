Leganes Y Royal Saragossa appear on this 27th date in a game of cold sweat and hot needs (Butarque, 21:00). Tension for everything high condensed in a duel of teams anchored to everything low. A prologue to the day that looks like a Hitchcock film. Classic horror. Because no one expected that one and the other would they were playing salvation at this stage of the championship rather the opposite. But given what has been seen for its recurrent irregularity, to the shock (follow the match live on AS.com) has been given the final face due to permanence. No half measures. What happens today in the Avenue of the Eleven Lions seems key in the development of the championship.

Go with less hangover Leganes that, after the massacre of Burgos (4-0, ruinous image) has decided to pull the blanket to cover the feet of his defending, although it forces to neglect an offensive head already scarcely productive throughout the course. “Perhaps now we are more conservative unconsciously”, recognized yesterday in the previous one a Nafti who shielded his team from Alcorcon (1-0) and Tenerife (0-0) to recover “feelings” and, above all, accumulate points. But before him Saragossa “We will have to be a happy team again if we want to achieve our goal”, warned the Franco-Tunisian, recently centenary south of the capital.

Under his baton, the people of Madrid they would be seventh in a classification made only since his arrival. Good balance that has straightened the direction of the pepineros, but without detaching itself from the well. Winning today would help take a leap of calm and, incidentally, dispel the dystopian curse that shakes Butarque on the verge of his 24th anniversary of life. With Nafti in command, the Legacy They have not yet lost at home in the League, but they have only added two victories. Poor balance that makes Madrid the fourth worst local of the course. With a rosary of absences still massacring the call (Perea, Bruno and Villar are certain casualties; Gaku and Bárcenas, growing doubts) the returns of Naim and Ibáñez will inject some joy into the bench. Nafti could repeat eleven with Nyom as the only winter signing among the starters.

Real Zaragoza, without Sabin Merino

The Royal Saragossa go to Butarque in search of a victory that will put an end to a crisis that has been going on for two months and for which there seems to be no remedy. The numbers of Juan Ignatius Martinez (4 points from the last 21) are from book dismissalbecause, in addition, the veteran coach from Alicante has lately been overwhelmed and without solutions, but except for a succession of defeats in the coming days, he will remain in charge until The Romareda point it out directly. And the wind isn’t blowing in that direction yet. Jim he has lost his untouchable auraand his detractors do not stop growing, but last season he worked a soccer miracle and that causes the fans to hold back when asking for his goodbye in chorus.

The Aragonese team recovers Fran Gamezabsent before the Ibiza and Malagabut lose to cobblerwith a sprained knee, already Sabine Merinothe last of his winter signings and to whom a surprising clause imposed by the Leganes and accepted by the athletic director Miguel Torrecilla It prevents him from facing his former team tonight, despite the fact that he arrived transferred at zero cost and not on loan. But Real Zaragoza is immersed in this continuous nonsense, which has just added four consecutive draws and whose last victory dates back to December 6: 1-0 to Eibar.

No big news is expected in JIM’s eleven, except for the entry of Fran Gamez by Lluis López, going from French to play center-back, and that of Nano Mesa by Sabin Merino.

Ace to follow Leganés:

Javier Hernandez. The player from Jerez has become a defensive reference. Side or center. Regular life insurance.

Ace to Follow Real Zaragoza.

Eugene. He left drops of his quality from set pieces in his debut as a player from Zaragoza. He must give criteria to the attacking game.

Keys:

Trust. The last two results of Leganés have injected calm into the shaky foundations of Butarque. Without nerves, the Lega performs better.

Fatal streak. Zaragoza have only added four points in the last seven days, and have not won since last December 6: 1-0 against Éibar.

Security. Leganés has shielded itself after the win in Burgos at the cost of showing off less in attack. Recovering punch without neglecting the defense will be relevant.