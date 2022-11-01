Cinnamon is described as one of the oldest known spices in the world. In ancient Egypt, its value was higher than gold.

A recent medical study revealed the health benefits associated with cinnamon, which is a “natural treasure” for the treatment of many diseases.

Antioxidants

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants – including polyphenols – that protect body tissues from oxidative stress and related diseases such as cancer, coronary heart disease and inflammation.

Protection from heart disease

Cinnamon is associated with lowering blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol and blood sugar levels in people with metabolic diseases.

Improve insulin sensitivity

Studies show that cinnamon may be able to reduce insulin resistance and increase sensitivity to the hormone insulin that can improve blood sugar control.

Protection from neurological diseases

Some compounds in cinnamon have an effect on tau protein, a brain protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

In a 2014 study in mice, cinnamon acted as a neuroprotectant and helped improve the motor function of mice with Parkinson’s disease.

Anti-inflammatory

Cinnamon is a natural anti-inflammatory that prevents the release of arachidonic acid, a fatty acid that causes inflammation. This arachidonic acid can also cause blood clotting.

While all types of cinnamon may look alike, there are two different types: the most common cinnamon, and Ceylon cinnamon, both of which have the beneficial qualities described above.

However, Selekha cinnamon contains coumarin, a compound found in some plant species that can be harmful if eaten in large quantities.