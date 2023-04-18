For the first time so farThe most recent wave of immigration to the United Statesthe Colombians ranked second in terms of number of people detainees tried to enter without legal documentation at some point of entry into that country.

According to the latest figures from the Border Patrol (CPB), During March of this year, a total of 17,491 Colombians were detained. Of them, 16,875 on the southern border.

That number was only surpassed by Mexicans (82,219) that share a border with the United States and that always occupy the first place.

To date, that second place in this count made by the CPB had been occupied by citizens of other nations such as Cuba, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

So far this fiscal year 2023 -which begins in October 2022- 92,673 Colombians have already been detained. If these figures are maintained for the remainder of the year, the number of Colombians arrested could reach almost 200,00030 percent more than those who stopped in 2022, which already had a record.

To put it in context, in 2020 some 2,000 people were arrested; in 2021, another 10,000; in 2022, around 130,970 and now there are more than 92,000.

The authorities believe that this number will even grow once the call expires next month. Title 42 that allowed the United States expel immigrants invoking the covid-19 health emergency.

Joe Biden and Gustavo Petro are scheduled to discuss the immigration issue at the White House this Thursday. Photo: EFE / Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

The figures documented by the CPB also show that since January of this year the trend has been upwards. From about 9,000 that month, to 13,300 in February, and then to 17,491 last month.

That number, however, is not the highest recorded so far this wave, which is historic. That peak was reached in May of last year when some 19,800 people were detained. Then there was another in October (17,662) and a third in December (18,035).

In any case, the news comes just one day after President Gustavo Petro arrived in Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and members of Congress. As is known, the immigration issue is part of that agenda and one of the issues that interests the Democratic president the most because of the impact he usually has on domestic politics and electoral campaigns.

Both countries have just signed a treaty together with Panama to try to stop the illegal traffic that passes through the Darién plug.

The Colombian government, in parallel, continues to ask Washington to grant immigration relief to nationals who are in the country illegally and to include Colombia in the list of countries that do not need a visa to enter the United States.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington