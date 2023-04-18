A dual course of study promises theory and practice in one. But if you’re not careful, you’ll lose your freedom – or you’ll have money worries after your bachelor’s degree.

Repayment clauses are generally permitted. But a student does not always have to pay everything that the company asks for. Image: Lucas Bäuml

DIt takes three negotiation talks before Niklas Mickelat has had enough. Actually, he is well prepared: he has job offers from other companies in his pocket, knows exactly what his fellow students earn, knows the boss, knows the company. The 24-year-old spent almost half of his student days here. He actually wants to stay – but only if the salary is right. “They mercilessly rejected it,” says the business IT specialist, frustrated. When the company still doesn’t meet him at the third hearing, he resigns. And should now pay back almost 30,000 euros.

Niklas studied dual studies: For three years he alternately spent three months at the University of Applied Sciences (FHDW) in Bergisch Gladbach and three months in his company. Because the FHDW is a private university, many companies pay the tuition fees for their dual students – several hundred euros a month. In return, they undertake to stay with the company for a further three years after completing their studies. If they quit earlier or drop out of their studies, they have to pay back the tuition fees.